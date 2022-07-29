Video

The fine sheet for Aston Villa has been leaked and it's brutal

The Aston Villa Football Club fines sheet for next season has been leaked, and there's some brutal punishments on there - including if you forget someone's birthday cake (which is £50 for every day you forget).

In fact, for every minute that you're late to the pitch for training will set you back £200, no flip flops in the shower a further £100, and £100 an item for any cups or plates left lying around.

However, given the average player salary for Villa is £2,551,000, it'll barely make a dent.

