England Lioness Jill Scott interviews Euros trophy in hilarious clip

Legend of England's Lioness squad, Jill Scott, was caught interviewing the Euros trophy during a fan celebration in Trafalgar Square this morning (1 August).

As everyone celebrated the team's historic win against Germany, the trophy was dressed up in a bucket hat, as Scott walked over, picked up a microphone, and began asking it questions.

"How do you feel?" the Manchester City player asked the trophy. "How's it going? Yeah? Good."

She then patted it on the head and went to join her teammates as they danced to 'Freed From Desire'.

