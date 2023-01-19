Jesse Lingard reveals depression got so bad he didn't want to play football anymore

Jesse Lingard has revealed his depression got so bad that he turned to drinking, and even wanted to stop playing football all together.

The Nottingham Forest ace opened up on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed the toll of criticism from pundits and Manchester United fans.

"To be abused like that, it's kind of what tipped it", he said, adding that he used to dread the weekly games.

"I was like 'nah I can't be a**** anymore...I need a break'."

