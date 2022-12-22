Video

Olivier Giroud 'pretended he couldn’t speak English' in World Cup snub towards another player

Olivier Giroud apparently 'pretended he couldn't speak English' at the World Cup to avoid swapping shirts with an Australian striker who wanted it as a souvenir.

Jason Cummings, one of the Socceroos, approached both Mbappe (who turned him down) and Giroud, after their group stage game in Qatar.

"He just walked past me, pretended he never spoke English! And he’s been in the Premier League for 10 years!" Cummings recalled of the moment he declared his love for the Frenchman in the changing rooms.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

world cup
Up next Sport
21

Salt Bae pretends to sprinkle salt on World Cup trophy

world cup
54

Reporter reveals gesture Sterling and Trippier did for her parents

world cup
70

England players adopt 'Dave' the stray cat from Qatar

world cup
27

Bukayo Saka launches 'spelling school' on TikTok to test England team

bukayo saka
287

Psychic lion predicts England vs France World Cup result

world cup
26

BBC unknowingly asks ex-Liverpool goalie if he remembers 1967 match

football
58

Kyle Walker warns Kylian Mbappe it's 'do or die' before World Cup game

world cup
19

Adorable moment Bukayo Saka asks permission for photo with Beckham

world cup
51

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice do keepie-uppies over hotel pool

world cup
48

Jack Grealish is still convinced he said 'sliced bread' in viral clip

jack grealish
44

Jude Bellingham professing his love for hotel slippers is so wholesome

jude bellingham
36

Qatar sports show mocks Germany's World Cup exit by mimicking protest

qatar
39

New owner of Diego Maradona's house throws huge World Cup party

world cup
71

Moment Harry Maguire gets roasted in Ghanaian parliament for no reason

harry maguire
43

A bird pooed on Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish couldn't stop laughing

world cup
15

Poland fan celebrates in front of Saudi Arabia fans during World Cup

world cup
19

Lone England fan in Welsh fan park bravely celebrates goal

world cup
19

Ian Wright had an incredible reaction to England scoring against Wales

world cup
49

Daniel Sturridge quite literally 'singing' Mbappé's praises

daniel sturridge

Viral

32

Doorbell cam captures dog 'driving' Jeep into parked car

animals
65

Five of the best videos from the UK waking up to snow

snow
21

Woman calculates if date is lying about height from a mirror selfie

tiktok
68

This fake 'exploding air fryer' prank is everywhere on TikTok

tiktok
41

Michigan man pulls trousers down and 'moons' judge during bond hearing

court
16

Baby has hilarious NSFW reaction to 'saggy cheeks' filter

filter
100

‘Dead body’ found in a bin turns out to be a life-sized sex doll

sex doll
48

Jack Grealish is still convinced he said 'sliced bread' in viral clip

jack grealish
23

Ukrainian soldier does happy 'Pikachu dance' while gunfire rings out

ukraine
27

Wild bear caught curled up snoozing on front porch of Florida home

animals
82

Riz Ahmed's 'Where You From' rap resurfaces following Royal racism row

riz ahmed
33

Japanese fans join in singing Arab songs on the streets of Qatar

world cup
73

The Apprentice star Tom Skinner goes viral for his unusual breakfasts

the apprentice
19

Moment Irish fan gatecrashes French World Cup interview

world cup
28

Moment curious 30-foot humpback whale approaches shocked diver

animals
33

Metro worker gives hilarious directions to fans at World Cup in Qatar

world cup
22

TikTok is going crazy after discovering 'best' way to cut boiled eggs

TikTok
173

The best TikTok memes to come out of Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity

i'm a celebrity
126

TikToker buys water from the dark web and gets 'spell jar'

dark web

Colombian judge suspended for half-naked video call

zoom

News

117

These were the most-viral TikTok songs of 2022

tiktok
23

Fox News suffers awkward typo when describing Princess of 'Wales'

princess of wales
53

Tucker Carlson slams Zelensky's outfit choice at White House visit

zelensky
91

Prince Harry and Meghan announce another Netflix project is on the way

harry and meghan
103

Ukrainian soldiers deliver Christmas gifts to kids on the frontline

ukraine
171

Elon Musk loses own Twitter poll deciding if he should resign

elon musk
53

Georgia Harrison in first interview since Stephen Bear found guilty

stephen bear
66

Police share 999 call of woman complaining Uber Eats order hasn't come

police
56

Zelensky makes brutal joke about Putin in resurfaced stand-up clip

ukraine
47

Prince Harry says he'd 'never blindside Queen' in new documentary

harry and meghan
90

Prince Harry 'knew nothing' about statement denying William 'bullying'

harry and meghan
38

Prince Harry recalls seeing racist chimp joke about baby Archie

harry and meghan
57

Doria Ragland opens up on Meghan wanting to 'end her own life'

harry and meghan
51

Prince Harry blames Meghan's miscarriage on Mail on Sunday

harry and meghan
58

Harry hints Queen's office responsible for Africa plan leak to papers

harry and meghan
45

Zelensky agrees Ukraine war would be over if Putin died

ukraine
56

Zelensky mocks Putin with joke about Ukraine war in Netflix special

ukraine
55

Martin Lewis responds to haters of 'Food Aid' song with LadBaby

martin lewis
57

Sirens heard as Zelensky interviewed for Netflix special in Kyiv

ukraine
83

Rare nine-foot-long boa constrictor ends up in Florida backyard

animals

Politics

53

Trump Jr says FBI should go after Epstein's black book

donald trump jr
60

Trump crassly compares January 6 riots to Black Lives Matter protests

donald trump
50

Jacinda Ardern caught calling opposition leader an ‘arrogant pr***’

jacinda ardern
18

Trump said in 2015 that he hoped to run against Kanye West

kanye west
111

Speaker suspends Commons after Michael Gove breaks ministerial code

michael gove
40

Moment Mitch McConnell is left hanging by families of Jan 6 victims

jan 6
45

Trevor Noah roasts Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization

donald trump
103

Trump claims USA is turning 'communist' and 'torturing' people

donald trump
54

Biden rushes back on stage to announce that US beat Iran in World Cup

joe biden
57

Nigel Farage claims media 'refuse to cover’ Balenciaga controversy

nigel farage
90

Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks abortions as ‘cult of death’

jacob rees-mogg
90

Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man'

donald trump
72

Keir Starmer gives outstanding football analogy for UK's 'growth'

pmqs
33

Matt Hancock tells how family 'nearly lost everything'

i'm a celebrity
22

People keep rediscovering video of Trump driving to Taylor Swift

donald trump
57

This Tory MP trying to defend the errors of Brexit just gets worse

brexit
68

Madison Cawthorn passionate speech about Donald Trump running again

madison cawthorn
40

Lara Trump laughs as her father-in-law is criticised during interview

donald trump
52

Protestors project fuel poverty film onto Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire home

Rishi Sunak
35

The UK's vibes just got even worse as Jeremy Hunt confirms recession

jeremy hunt

Sport

21

Salt Bae pretends to sprinkle salt on World Cup trophy

world cup
54

Reporter reveals gesture Sterling and Trippier did for her parents

world cup
70

England players adopt 'Dave' the stray cat from Qatar

world cup
27

Bukayo Saka launches 'spelling school' on TikTok to test England team

bukayo saka
287

Psychic lion predicts England vs France World Cup result

world cup
26

BBC unknowingly asks ex-Liverpool goalie if he remembers 1967 match

football
58

Kyle Walker warns Kylian Mbappe it's 'do or die' before World Cup game

world cup
19

Adorable moment Bukayo Saka asks permission for photo with Beckham

world cup
51

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice do keepie-uppies over hotel pool

world cup
48

Jack Grealish is still convinced he said 'sliced bread' in viral clip

jack grealish
44

Jude Bellingham professing his love for hotel slippers is so wholesome

jude bellingham
36

Qatar sports show mocks Germany's World Cup exit by mimicking protest

qatar
39

New owner of Diego Maradona's house throws huge World Cup party

world cup
71

Moment Harry Maguire gets roasted in Ghanaian parliament for no reason

harry maguire
43

A bird pooed on Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish couldn't stop laughing

world cup
15

Poland fan celebrates in front of Saudi Arabia fans during World Cup

world cup
19

Lone England fan in Welsh fan park bravely celebrates goal

world cup
19

Ian Wright had an incredible reaction to England scoring against Wales

world cup
49

Daniel Sturridge quite literally 'singing' Mbappé's praises

daniel sturridge
80

Qatar millionaire invites England fans to mansion after spotting shirt

world cup

Showbiz

57

Danny DeVito reveals he used to be a hairdresser for dead old women

danny devito
85

Skinless E.T. animatronic used in film sells for $2.56 million

e.t.
27

OJ Simpson addresses conspiracy theory he's Khloe Kardashian's dad

oj simpson
35

Meghan Markle curtsying in Suits goes viral after docuseries claims

meghan markle
53

Caroline Flack's mum slams 'awful' now-deleted Jeremy Clarkson column

Jeremy Clarkson
37

Prince Harry reveals what he misses most about 'the institution'

harry and meghan
47

Harry and Meghan share which song they had their first dance to

harry and meghan
47

Meghan reveals first time public confronted her over 'diva' behaviour

harry and meghan
37

Harry and Meghan detail discovering pregnancy in new Netflix doc

harry and meghan
51

Prince Harry claims William 'screamed' at him in emergency meeting

harry and meghan
28

Alison Hammond reacts to cameo in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc

harry and meghan
735

Top 10 Home Alone facts that will ruin your childhood

christmas films
161

Thomas Markle responds to Meghan's claims in Netflix documentary

harry and meghan
26

Alison Hammond heard in background of new Harry and Meghan documentary

harry and meghan
59

Trevor Noah bids emotional goodbye to The Daily Show in final episode

the daily show
34

Mariah Carey still uses a teleprompter for 'All I Want For Christmas'

mariah carey
80

Sadie Sink reveals lie she told to be cast in Stranger Things

stranger things
43

Prince Harry claims royals joked a 'ginger' landed someone 'beautiful'

harry and meghan
42

Meghan Markle records moment Prince Harry proposed to her in new doc

harry and meghan
61

Doria Ragland reveals how she found out Meghan was dating Prince Harry

harry and meghan