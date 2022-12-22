Olivier Giroud apparently 'pretended he couldn't speak English' at the World Cup to avoid swapping shirts with an Australian striker who wanted it as a souvenir.

Jason Cummings, one of the Socceroos, approached both Mbappe (who turned him down) and Giroud, after their group stage game in Qatar.

"He just walked past me, pretended he never spoke English! And he’s been in the Premier League for 10 years!" Cummings recalled of the moment he declared his love for the Frenchman in the changing rooms.

