World record attendance for female football game as more than 90,000 show up

A world record has been broken in women's football when 91,553 fans turned up to watch Barcelona beat Real Madrid.

They managed to score 5-2 over their rivals at home at Camp Nou, and the electric atmosphere certainly sounds like it helped.

"I don't have the words to describe it," Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas said. "It was super magical. The game ended, and the fans didn't want to leave. It was incredible."

The previous record was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final where the US and China faced off.

