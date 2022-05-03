Mo Farah is debating his future after getting beaten by a part-time club runner

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has admitted the end of his professional track career could be nearing, as he got beaten by a part-time club runner who had to pay a £37 entry fee to compete at Vitality London 10,000.

“I think for sure,” he said of his career coming to a close. “I’m just being honest with you guys. In terms of track that’s it, I think.”

He finished the race in 28min 44sec – a minute outside his best time on the road, and four seconds behind 25-year-old Ellis Cross.

