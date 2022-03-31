Norway's first female FA president got shut down as she took to the stage at a conference to champion the need for more LGBTQ+ inclusivity from Fifa.

Lise Klaveness spoke to the council of her concerns around the World Cup final being held in Qatar and deemed them being given the opportunity "unacceptable".

“There is no room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of the LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams," she said.

Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general, responded to suggest that Klaveness’ views were outdated.

