Liverpool player Andy Robertson reacts to being pelted with lighters by fans

Liverpool player Andy Robertson has responded to Benfica fans hurling objects at him on the pitch as the reds took a 3-1 win.
During a corner kick, Robertson became a target.

Reacting to the incident, Robertson told BT Sport: "They weren’t best pleased were they? I had quite a few lighters thrown at me so maybe it’ll help them stop smoking!

"Take the positives. We’ve seen it a lot with people getting hit, things like that. Luckily, they were all quite close to me but none of them hit me."

