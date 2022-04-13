Owners of house on Masters golf course shun $1M offer to sell

The owners of a house situated on the Masters Tournament golf course in Georgia have reportedly turned down a $1million offer to sell up.

Located next to the Augusta National Golf Club, Herman and Elizabeth Thacker live in the three-bedroom house they built in 1959, and have no intention of moving.

Apparently, the golf club has so far spent $40million trying to acquire and bulldoze land surrounding the course. Despite their generous offer, the Thackers' house is only valued at around $300,000, proving its sentimental value to the couple.

