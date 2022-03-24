"I am very happy to be back" Eriksen returns to Denmark squad after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen has spoken about how 'ready' is to be returning to international football as he heads back to play for Denmark again.

The 30-year-old was looking unlikely to ever play again after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euros last summer.

"After all that’s happened and I’ve been a big part of people’s conscious and still am, it’s nice to finally close that chapter and come back to just being a football player," he said. "I wouldn't stand here today if I didn't know I was able and capable."

