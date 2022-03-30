The manager of a Japanese baseball team flew into the game on a hovercraft

Tsuyoshi "Big Boss" Shinjo surprised Japanese baseball fans last night as he flew into the stadium on a hovercraft.

Making his managerial debut for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and as a former Major Leaguer himself, Shinjo had a mask covering his face completely as dramatic music played.

Known for his dramatic entrances, he flew around the Sapporo Dome for around 35 seconds, before landing in the field and ripping his mask off ready for the game.

Unfortunately, the team lost, but he definitely won for theatrics.

