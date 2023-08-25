200m sprint semi-finalists end up in dramatic buggy crash while heading to track

Cameras have caught the dramatic moment two buggies carrying 200m sprint semi-finalists to the track crashed into each other.

The incident took place at the World Championships in Budapest, with American star Noah Lyles in one of the buggies that crashed.

As the two collided, a volunteer fell out, but reportedly was unscathed by the incident.

However, Jamaica's Andrew Hudson claims to have gotten glass in his eye as a result, and was struggling to see.

