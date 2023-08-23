Record label hits back at Nike's refusal to make Mary Earps shirt in best way

A record label has released an unofficial Mary Earps goalkeeper shirt for charity, following the ongoing row with Nike, who won't sell merch of the Golden Glove winner.

Jack Clothier, the 41-year-old founder of Alcopop Records in Oxford, took on board the 90,000-strong petition, and designed the top, which will be sold for £15, with proceeds going to Football Beyond Borders.

"It seemed like a very weird decision to take the criticism from Mary herself and not do something about it", he said.

"They should be supporting people who are genuinely inspiring a whole new level of athletes."

