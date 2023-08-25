Messi's ex-Navy Seal and MMA fighter bodyguard even follows him around pitch

Lionel Messi goes nowhere without his ex-Navy Seal and MMA fighter bodyguard - not even the football pitch apparently.

Fans have noticed that Yassine Chueko has been getting his Inter Miami training gear on, and marks Messi up and down the pitch during games, and even runs onto the pitch during goal celebrations.

However, some have been quick to point out that it's 'unfair' that a muscular guard is following Messi around on the pitch, making other players too intimidated to tackle him.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter