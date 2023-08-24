Excruciating moment Washington Commanders owner thinks he's being offered a handshake

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris found himself in an awkward live blunder during an interview with ESPN, after he mistook announce Joe Buck's eccentric hand gestures for a handshake.

The Commanders had just secured a win against Baltimore Ravens when the incident took place, with Harris putting his hand out to shake Buck's, totally misreading the situation.

However, the host carried on as though nothing had happened, but struggled to contain his laughter when he realised what had happened.

