Estate agent filmed on home CCTV drinking client's milk from fridge

A real estate agent has been fined $15,000 after incriminating CCTV showed him helping himself to a client's carton of milk as he waited for potential buyers to come and view the property.

What's more, Michele Rose could be seen in the footage swigging straight from the carton, raising hygiene concerns.

“This was unprofessional in so many ways,” seller Lyska Fullerton told the Washington Post.

“Every part of it was just such an invasion of privacy and such an invasion of our home."

