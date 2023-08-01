TikTok is running to buy this giant 1.5kg croissant that serves eight people

A London bakery has launched 'Britain's biggest croissant' - and TikTokers are flocking to get their hands on the 1.5kg pastry.

The huge bake big enough to serve eight people, is available at Philippe Conticini's two stores in Kensington and Camden.

However, people seem to think it's pretty good value for money at £25, with a giant pain au chocolat and almond croissant version also available.

The only downside? Expect a huge, flaky mess.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter