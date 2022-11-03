Greta Thunberg savagely tells kids their protest sign ideas 'aren't very original'

Greta Thunberg had a savage response to a group of children, telling her their ideas for protest signs.

The climate activist joined Russell Howard to discuss the government clamping down on protests.

One of the kids revealed if they were marching, they'd hold up a sign which read: "There is no Planet B".

"That sounds like one of yours", the comedian quipped, to which Greta responded: "Yeah...I mean, it's not very original."

Greta Thunberg appears on The Russell Howard Hour on Sky Max and Now on Thursday 3 November at 10:30pm.

