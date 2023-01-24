The View's Whoopi Goldberg maintains that we should be 'withholding judgement' when it comes to 'classified' documents being discovered at Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 67-year-old insists the reporting of the documents are so vague, the public automatically panic - and don't even consider that these documents could have already been declassified, or just be an admin error as opposed to a real threat.

"I wish they would say all that while they’re explaining what’s going on, because if you say, you know, a ‘classified document,’ everybody goes, ‘Oh my God, How dare he keep that?’" she said.

"And if these guys can declassify-presidents and vice presidents can declassify, are we chasing our tail with some of this?"

"The problem for me is I want to, like, wait and get all the information and know what we’re talking about", she adds.

While her co-hosts agreed, Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that Biden must be held accountable the same way that Donald Trump was, and his public image is going to be tainted irregardless of the outcome.

Sunny Hostin added that it makes the entire US government look "sloppy".

