Watch Adams Family legend return to screen in Wednesday Season 2

An Adams Family legend has returned to our screens in Wednesday season 2, following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 Adams Family movie and appeared in season 1 of the Netflix show.

Christopher Lloyd played Uncle Fester in the 1991 movie alongside Ricci and has returned to the universe as Nevermore's oldest teacher, Professor Orloff.

On Wednesday (August 7) the first 4 episodes of season 2 dropped on Netflix revealing a whole host of new characters played by acting legends including Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper.

The second half of the season will be released on September 3.

