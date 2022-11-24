50 Cent shows up at huge turkey giveaway in Houston for Thanksgiving

Houston Rockets partnered with 50 Cent this Thanksgiving to give away 1,000 turkeys to celebrate the festivities.

Families who attended the drive-thru at the Toyota Center even got to take home side dishes including pies, potatoes, and canned goods, to ensure everyone could enjoy the holiday regardless of financial situation.

Not only that, but recipients also got a ticket voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game.

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) got involved through his G-Unity Foundation which aims to empower America's youth.

