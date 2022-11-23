Moment Germany cover mouths in solidarity over 'One Love' armband controversy

German players covered their mouths for a photo ahead of their World Cup game against Japan as rows about the 'One Love' armband continue.

England were threatened with punishment if they chose to wore it at their games.

"We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect", a statement from the German Football Association read.

"It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable."

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.



