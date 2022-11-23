Saudi Arabia manager's passionate team talk resurfaces following Argentina win

x
Video
A resurfaced clip of Saudi Arabia's manager Herve Renard giving a half-time team talk has been hailed the reason why they beat Argentina in their World Cup match this week.
Saudi Arabia were down 1-0 at half time, and the internet is only imagining the motivational speech that went down in the changing rooms to propell them to a 2-1 victory.
"At this point your talent will make no difference," he can be heard screaming at the players.
Abdulelah Al-Malki has credited Renard for making them "want to eat grass".
