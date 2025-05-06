Trump slams 'radicalised' judges saying he wants to reopen Alcatraz

Donald Trump has explained his thoughts behind reopening notorious prison Alcatraz, in his latest scathing attack against judges who are ruling against his deportation tactics.



The president said, "So many of these radicalised judges, they want to have trials for every single person that's in our country illegally, that would mean millions of trials and it's just so ridiculous... its long been a symbol Alcatraz... a sad symbol but its a symbol of law and order.



Alcatraz was closed in 1963 due to its high running costs and eroding structure.

