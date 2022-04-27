Young boy gives inspirational speech to upset friend during rugby match

A sweet moment between two young rugby players has gone viral as one offered some serious words of wisdom.

The moment was caught on the referee's microphone, as a youngster named Bob got upset.

"Everyone's older than me, everyone's bigger than me," he can be heard saying through tears.

"Listen to me," his friend replied grabbing him by the shoulders. "It doesn't matter who you are. It doesn't matter if you're short, you're young, it doesn't matter if you're tall or fat...Bob you are a brilliant rugby player, you understand that?"

