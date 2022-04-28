Adorable French bulldog snoozes on beach as family bury him in sand

An adorable French bulldog sat snoozing in the sand while its family buried it during a trip to the beach.

Hilariously, Isko seemed frozen with his paws up in the air, and even stopped blinking as his owners continued to pour sand over him.

By the end, he was buried up to his neck, but wasn't phased at all.

The one-year-old pup lives in the Philippines, so he's sure to be heading on many more sandy days out.

