Woman who lost both legs in Ukraine invasion shares first dance with husband

A Ukrainian nurse who lost both legs in a Russian explosion has documented the moment she finally got to have her first dance with her husband.

Oksana, 23, stepped on a landmine while out on a walk in March.

Since being in hospital, she and now-husband Victor saw it as the perfect opportunity to tie the knot, while she awaits surgery for prosthetic limbs in Lviv.

Volunteers baked a cake and sourced Oksana a wedding dress to give her the full experience, as Victor lifted her for their sweet first dance.

