Man receives savage money cake full of utility bills for his birthday

One man in the Philippines got a huge surprise when he was handed a birthday that was stuffed with cash...and pending utility bills to go with it.

Aldwin Merilles Camacho, 48, was filmed celebrating his special day with his family, who unbeknownst to him, had set up the prank.

According to his wife, money cakes are very popular, and it was his daughter who thought of the cruel joke. Thankfully, Aldwin took it in his stride, and has said he plans to pay off the bills with the money anyway.

