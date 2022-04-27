Cruel roommates prank friend with elaborate fake job interview

Three roommates are going viral after they cruelly pranked their friend into believing he had a job interview for an engineering company.

The boys invented fake employee, Roger Filmen, at KTM Solutions (a real company), who 'reached out' to Caleb Moore about a potential internship.

After back-and-forth email exchanges, he was invited for an interview via Zoom, where an embarrassed Moore was greeted by his three friends sat in suits.

“You guys are assholes." he said with his jaw-dropped, before face-palming.

