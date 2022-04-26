Voice actor does insane impression of John Fury - and fans can't tell the difference

A voice actor has been wowing fans with his spot-on impression of Tyson Fury's dad, John.

YouTuber Scheiffer Bates is originally from South Wales, but had the Irish-born-Lancashire-lived former boxer's voice down to every detail.

In the clip posted to TikTok, he pretended to give an analysis of Tyson's Wembley fight against Dillian Whyte over the weekend.

"Bro I legit can’t tell the difference," one fan commented, while another added: "If I closed my eyes I would acc think it was Big John."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.