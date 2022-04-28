Boyfriend stages fake faint in bizarre surprise proposal

One man came up with a super drastic proposal by faking fainting to propose to his girlfriend.

Ronald Lapinig, 32, got his girlfriend's family in on the prank, and they all pretended to panic as he hit the floor.

As his beau Maricar Reyes, 29, panicked and went to help him by fanning him, he dramatically popped up with the ring in his hand.

Lapinig also has a history of fainting, so this was completely believable for his bride-to-be. Thank goodness she said yes.

