Cheeky octopus steals diver's video camera after being chased underwater

A cheeky octopus took its opportunity for payback after being chased underwater by a diver - by stealing his camera.

Sucking itself to the device with its tentacles, it swam away clutching it while it was still recording.

The diver, Paul Dabill, who was out in Singer Island, Florida, said it took five minutes to prize it back from the creature.

"It was also amazing to see their tentacles and suction cups work close up as it attached to my camera," he said of the encounter.

