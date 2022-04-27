Woman opens a café for 'handsome' disabled seagull

A woman has opened a 'café' for a seagull who has been visiting her house for the last six years.

Every day the bird, which has been named Sassafras, flies to Patty, who took pity on him as he only has one leg. He sometimes even brings his girlfriend seagull along too for a free meal.

"He comes every single day...sometimes two or three times a day," she says. "I've never touched him because I thought that it would be disrespectful to even try."

She does, however, post their adventures on Instagram.

