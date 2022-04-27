Influencer sparks debate revealing she sleeps in a different room to her husband

An influencer is sparking debate by revealing she sleeps in a different room to her husband.

Taylor Paul admitted to TikTok followers that her husband would regularly disturb her sleep, so while they love spending time together, it's easier.

"He also sleep walks and sleep talks, and does some creepy s***, so this just happened to work out," she says. "He likes it really cold, I like it pretty warm...I like silence, he likes white noise...so I feel like this is the best situation for us."

