Cheeky gorilla pops up to scare children in zoo as prank

A wholesome resurfaced clip is showing off just how intelligent animals are, with a zoo gorilla pranking children who came to see him.

As children leaned against the glass to catch a glimpse of the animal, the gorilla would run up out of the blue and throw himself up against it, leaving half of the tots screaming, and half of them begging for more.

The clip was filmed at a zoo in Jacksonville, Florida, and one mum admitted her child refused to go near the glass for the rest of the trip.

