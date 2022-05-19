Guy tries to jump canal for a £5 bet - and fails spectacularly

One Walsall man was left in deep water when his friend bet him £5 he couldn't jump the canal - and he failed spectacularly.

Marek Racz filmed his friend on the run-up as people watching on cheered him, thinking he would make it.

For a moment, it looked like he would, before a last-second fail saw him dunked into the freezing water and being pulled out by bystanders.

Facebook page, Walsall Madness, shows a number of people making the same attempt. Hopefully, they got more than a fiver.

