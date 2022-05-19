Nine-year-old saves family from house fire using tips she learnt in school

A nine-year-old is being praised by the fire department after she saved her family using training she was given in school.

Rhae, from Arizona, heard a large boom, which she thought was fireworks. It actually turned out to be a fire in the fire below her bedroom, so she put her quick-thinking into action and ran to pick up her baby brother.

"Just seeing her with her brother, at the top of the stairs while we were all trying to get out," said Philip Parks, Rhae's dad. "It was fantastic."

