Guy makes Coke Zero recipe from scratch - and it looks exactly the same

A TikToker known for his experiments has formulated a near-perfect simulation of the classic Coke Zero recipe...from scratch.

Orange, lemon, and lime, made up the base ingredients, while phosphoric acid and aspartame give it that classic Coke tang.

Other essential ingredients included a vanilla pod, nutmeg, juniper berries, cinnamon sticks, and surprisingly, coriander.

While it's not the exact recipe used in the drink (it's thought that remains a secret), @WhatHowTry made a pretty accurate go, and it looked exactly like the real deal. Is this the era of homemade drinks?

