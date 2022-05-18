Mourners celebrate loved one by throwing huge graveyard rave

Mourners in Birmingham set up a full-blown rave in a graveyard to pay tribute to a recently-lost loved one only known as 'Katty'.

A DJ parked his turntables up amongst the headstones in Witton Cemetery, as revellers pulled out their best movies in an all-black funeral dress code to the sound of dancehall.

However, the unusual choice of celebration has divided opinion on social media, with some calling the rave 'tasteless', while other people loved the uniqueness.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

