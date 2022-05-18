Australian PM Scott Morrison accidentally wipes out kid during football match

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accidentally rugby tackled a young boy during a friendly game of football, knocking him completely to the floor.

The 54-year-old was on his campaign trail in Tasmania (he's trying to secure a rare fourth term) when he joined in with the local under-eights football club.



The club joked on Facebook of the accident: "Our club values are determination, effort and respect. We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs!"

