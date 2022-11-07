TikTok claims this is the best way to peel an orange

TikTok has come up with a new method for peeling oranges, and it might actually be low-key genius.

You'll still need a knife to hand, but it makes the process quicker, and far less messy, as demonstrated by @lolwutalan.

First, slice the orange in half, and flip it inside out.

As you push on the skin of the orange, the inside pops out out, making it easier to pick off and eat without messing around with peeling.

Done! We may never turn back.



