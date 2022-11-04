Toddler left swearing as she sees her face on 'demon' Snapchat filter

A mum has shared the moment her young toddler saw her face on a Halloween Snapchat filter for the first time - and had a reaction no one expected.

Little Myla can be seen playing around on the camera, which turns her face into a scary-looking demon.

"Oh s***!", the 18-month-old shouts of nowhere.

"I couldn't stop laughing though. There was no denying what Myla said. It was clear as day," mum, Mara jokes of the blunder.

"I've asked the older girls not to acknowledge the word if she says it again."

