Man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days and invites people to watch him suffer

A Philadelphia man is celebrating after documenting a challenge which saw him take on the task of eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days.

Alexander Tominsky (now also known as 'chicken man', naturally) even invited fans to come and watch him eat his final rotisserie chicken in-person at an abandoned pier, and posted adverts on lampposts.

Crowds chanted "Eat that bird!" as the 31-year-old polished off the meal while feeling defeated.

"I'm happy that it's over," he told the New York Times. "My body is ready to repair."

