Adorable moment family cat meets owner's new baby for the first time

The adorable moment a family's cat met their new baby for the first time is going viral.

Jules the British shorthair had long been the only child before baby Olivia came along, and their introduction to each other couldn't have gone better.

Putting the baby carrier on the floor, Jules immediately takes a shine to the tot, rubbing their fur against them.

The cat even becomes brave enough to give Olivia a sniff, marking the start of an extremely special friendship.

