TikTok fake freckle trend leaves woman looking like a chimney sweeper

A woman who tried TikTok's viral 'fake freckles' trend has been left embarrassed after it went wrong and left her looking like a chimney sweep.

Abby Grocott, 32, copied another video which used hair roots spray to create a natural effect on the face.

Accidentally spraying a little to vigorously, she looked in the mirror and was horrified that she looked like she'd ‘stuck her head up a chimney.'

"Looking back I think it's funny. Why do I always try these things?" she admitted.

