Fans left confused as Ed Sheeran zooms around on 'sushi belt' during concert

Ed Sheeran performed a cover of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' at a recent concert - but it wasn't the amazing track that had fans captivated.

The singer stood on a conveyor belt and travelled around the stage during the performance, which has been likened to a sushi restaurant.

Fans who were there said the belt continued to 'get faster', and one user commented on the video: "how’s he not dizzy?"

"It's like he's a grocery on those checkout belt things," another added.

