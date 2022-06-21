Pub manager shares CCTV of 'ghost' asking for a drink

A pub manager has caught on CCTV the moment a 'ghost' slides a pint glass across the bar to ask for a drink.

One worker at the Pine Tavern Restaurant in Bend, Oregon, reported feeling a 'chill' before the incident took place while his back was turned.

"It's a super old restaurant and I'm starting to believe that there is a presence," says the manager.

"Maybe it was one of the original owners or a really drunk, old regular who wants a beer."

Ghost fanatics are coming down to investigate.

