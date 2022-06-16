Dad accidentally sets off Phoenix Nights-style security alarm at 5am

An electrician dad who installed a Phoenix Nights-style security camera system for his daughter accidentally set it off for the street to hear during the early hours of the morning.

If motion is detected around the door between midnight and 6am, the alarm triggers a blaring rendition of "Get back you b******, I'll break your legs!".

Shocked by it going off, Emmett, who runs DaVinci Tec, bolted back to the house in a bid to avoid waking everyone up.

There's no way the neighbours didn't find this hilarious.

