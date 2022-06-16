Boyfriend records hilarious song for girlfriend as reminder to take medication

One caring boyfriend has found the perfect way to remind his partner to take her medication - by writing and recording a song she can listen to each day.

To the tune of 'Lady Marmalade', Liam Ellis, 22, has won over TikTok, with the video racking up over 11 million views.

"Good morning babe, please take your pills. Take them, be happy and s***," he's heard singing to girlfriend, Amy-Beth Witherden.

"If you don't take them, you will cry for random reasons."

Relationship goals.

