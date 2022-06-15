Toddler has adorable first-ever encounter with a baby duck

A toddler has been caught on camera holding a baby duck for the first time, and his reaction is simply lovely.

Maddox appeared to stroke the bird as he appeared freaked out by it wriggling around, but soon warmed to its fluffy charm as his siblings rallied around him.

"My grandsons had three adult ducks and two were killed by a predator, leaving one duck very lonely," Carol, who filmed the clip said. "He was a little scared and his expressions said it all."

